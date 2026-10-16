Student Printer earns N150,000 monthly, urges youths to embrace entrepreneurship

By Emmanuella Opara| October 16th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Mallam Muhammad Sani, a Diploma graduate of Kano State Polytechnic, earns an average of N150,000 monthly from printing.

The Kaduna-based printer earns between N5,000 and N10,000 daily.

He learnt the trade while in Senior Secondary School and has trained more than eight people.

Sani identifies unreliable electricity supply as a major challenge facing his business.

He encourages young people to embrace entrepreneurship and calls on the government to provide essential social amenities.

MAIN STORY

A printing business has become a source of financial independence for Mallam Muhammad Sani, a Diploma graduate of Kano State Polytechnic, who earns an average of N150,000 monthly from the trade in Kaduna State.

Sani, who studied Public Administration, operates at a printing shop in Millennium City under the supervision of his master. He said the business generates between N5,000 and N10,000 daily, enabling him to meet his financial needs and support others.

His journey into printing began while he was in Senior Secondary School Two, when he started learning the trade at a neighbour’s graphics shop. The experience equipped him with the skills he now uses to earn a living.

Having acquired practical experience, Sani has also trained more than eight people in the trade. He said he hopes to establish his own printing shop in the future.

Despite the income generated by the business, he identified unreliable electricity supply as a major obstacle to its operations. According to him, most printing machines cannot run on solar power, making the business vulnerable to interruptions in electricity supply.

Sani also noted that technological improvements have made printing faster and more efficient. He explained that screen printing, which traditionally required considerable time and working under the sun, can now be completed in about two minutes with the use of machines.

“Advancement in printing technology has improved service delivery, enabling us to complete most jobs within a day, with only minor finishing work left,” he said.

With plans to establish his own business, Sani urged young people to consider entrepreneurship as a path towards financial independence, regardless of the scale of the business they intend to start.

He also appealed to the government to provide essential social amenities that would support business operations and encourage enterprise growth.

THE ISSUES

Sani’s experience highlights the role of vocational skills and small businesses in providing income and employment opportunities for young people. His progression from learning printing as a secondary school student to earning a monthly income from the trade illustrates how practical skills can create an alternative source of livelihood.

However, unreliable electricity remains a challenge for businesses that depend on machinery. For printing operators, interruptions to power supply can affect productivity and the timely completion of customers’ jobs.

The experience also points to the importance of access to basic infrastructure in supporting small enterprises and enabling them to expand.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Advancement in printing technology has improved service delivery, enabling us to complete most jobs within a day, with only minor finishing work left,” Mallam Muhammad Sani said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Sani hopes to establish his own printing shop, building on the skills and experience he has gained. He has also called on the government to improve the provision of essential social amenities that support business activities.

BOTTOM LINE

Mallam Muhammad Sani’s printing business provides him with an average monthly income of N150,000 and an opportunity to train others. His experience demonstrates the income-generating potential of vocational skills while highlighting unreliable electricity as a continuing challenge for small businesses.