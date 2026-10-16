NELFUND: Senator calls for agency collaboration to recover student loans

By Emmanuella Opara | October 16th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Senator Muntari Dandutse has called for collaboration among government agencies to improve recovery of loans disbursed under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The senator said agencies should help identify beneficiaries who have secured employment to facilitate repayment.

He said loan recovery would help sustain the scheme and enable more financially disadvantaged students to access higher education.

Senate Committee engagements are being used to sensitise stakeholders and monitor the implementation of NELFUND and TETFund interventions.

Dandutse also welcomed the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Funtua, Katsina State.

MAIN STORY

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Muntari Dandutse, has called for collaboration among government agencies to identify employed beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and facilitate the recovery of outstanding student loans.

Dandutse, who represents Katsina South Senatorial District, said effective cooperation among relevant agencies would help establish which beneficiaries had secured employment and ensure they fulfilled their repayment obligations.

He made the call in Abuja on Friday while discussing the implementation of NELFUND and efforts to expand access to higher education.

The senator said the recovery of loans would depend partly on beneficiaries securing jobs and the ability of government agencies to work together to facilitate repayment.

“If there is an inter-agency collaboration, the money can be recovered,” he said.

Dandutse expressed optimism that beneficiaries who had secured employment in banks, government establishments and other organisations would repay their loans, allowing other students facing financial difficulties to benefit from the scheme.

He explained that NELFUND was established to prevent financial constraints from denying eligible Nigerians access to higher education. He added that the programme’s sustainability would depend partly on beneficiaries meeting their repayment obligations.

The lawmaker described the fund as one of the initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and said effective loan recovery would help preserve its capacity to support students in need of financial assistance.

He also disclosed that the Senate Committee had conducted zonal engagements to sensitise stakeholders and encourage eligible students to apply for the facility.

According to him, the engagements also provide opportunities for oversight and discussions with stakeholders on the implementation of NELFUND and interventions by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Dandutse urged Nigerians to recognise the importance of education, stressing that expanding access to higher education was essential to national development.

He expressed confidence that improved collaboration among relevant agencies and increased public awareness would strengthen the student loan scheme and extend its benefits to more Nigerians.

On TETFund, the senator said the agency had recorded achievements through its interventions in federal tertiary institutions, particularly in infrastructure, research and innovation.

He also welcomed the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Funtua, Katsina State, describing it as an important development for his senatorial district.

Dandutse said the institution’s establishment through an Act of the National Assembly would provide a legal framework for its continued existence and protect it against arbitrary discontinuation by future administrations.

He expressed optimism that the university would strengthen medical education and contribute to the training of professionals capable of providing essential healthcare services.

THE ISSUES

The recovery of student loans is central to the long-term sustainability of NELFUND. While the scheme is intended to expand access to higher education for students who face financial difficulties, repayment by beneficiaries who have secured employment could help make funds available to future applicants.

Identifying employed beneficiaries presents an important part of this process. Dandutse’s call for inter-agency collaboration reflects the need for relevant government institutions to work together to support loan recovery.

The senator also highlighted the importance of public awareness and stakeholder engagement in encouraging eligible students to access the scheme and improving understanding of its implementation.

Beyond student financing, his remarks on TETFund and the new medical university in Funtua point to the role of funding, infrastructure and institutional development in expanding Nigeria’s higher education capacity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“If there is an inter-agency collaboration, the money can be recovered,” Senator Muntari Dandutse, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The senator’s call places emphasis on cooperation among government agencies to identify employed beneficiaries and facilitate loan repayment. The effectiveness of the approach will depend on how relevant institutions coordinate their efforts and support the recovery process.

The Senate Committee is also expected to continue its stakeholder engagements and oversight activities concerning NELFUND and TETFund interventions.

BOTTOM LINE

Senator Muntari Dandutse wants government agencies to work together to identify employed NELFUND beneficiaries and recover student loans. He said repayment would help sustain the scheme and enable more financially disadvantaged Nigerians to pursue higher education.