Contributory Pension Scheme Retirees Receive Extra N2.68bn In Payments

Retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have received an additional N2.68 billion in pension disbursements, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) announced on Tuesday.

Director-General Omolola Oloworaran disclosed the development at the 2025 PenCom–Civil Society Conference in Abuja, attributing the boost to the recently launched Pension Boost 1.0 initiative, aimed at improving the adequacy of retirement benefits for Nigerians.

“We added N2.68 billion to monthly pension payments for CPS retirees,” Oloworaran said, highlighting the scheme’s impact on enhancing retiree welfare.

The DG further noted that the Micro Pension Plan has been restructured into the Personal Pension Plan (PPP) to expand coverage, especially among Nigeria’s informal sector. The PPP targets artisans, traders, transport operators, gig workers, and self-employed professionals, with the goal of bringing millions more Nigerians into the formal pension system.

PenCom emphasized that these reforms form part of broader efforts to ensure timely and adequate retirement benefits while promoting financial inclusion for all workers.