FG Sets Up Reform Committee to Overhaul NYSC for Greater National Impact

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee tasked with a comprehensive review and reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, in a bid to reposition it for stronger national relevance and improved youth development outcomes.

Omolara Esan, Head of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the newly constituted committee will assess the NYSC’s structure, operations, and impact and propose far-reaching reforms to align the scheme with Nigeria’s evolving socio-economic realities and development priorities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, acknowledged the historic role of the NYSC in fostering national unity since its establishment in 1973, but emphasised the need for an urgent transformation of the programme.

“The safety of corps members, infrastructural challenges, and questions surrounding the scheme’s relevance in today’s dynamic socio-economic landscape are pressing concerns,” Olawande said. “However, these challenges present unique opportunities that require visionary, courageous, and strategic interventions.”

He further noted that the committee’s mandate includes developing recommendations to make the NYSC more secure, innovative, and responsive to national needs. The overarching goal, he stressed, is to ensure the scheme continues to serve as a catalyst for youth empowerment and national development.

Also present at the event was the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who proposed the creation of specialised service branches within the NYSC. These include a Teachers’ Corps for education graduates deployed to underserved rural communities, and a Medical Corps aimed at boosting healthcare access in remote areas, particularly for women and children.

Alausa said the proposed Teachers’ Corps would not only help bridge educational gaps but also serve as a pipeline for recruiting qualified personnel into the civil service. Similarly, the Medical Corps would enhance the government’s healthcare delivery efforts in marginalised regions.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, advocated for stronger integration of technical and vocational education into the NYSC framework. She said this would equip young Nigerians with practical skills to make meaningful, long-term contributions to nation-building.

The committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Ministry of Youth Development, though no specific deadline was disclosed.