FG Partners with Discover Motherland Africa to Launch Diaspora City Initiative

In a landmark move to position Nigeria as a leading hub for African culture, tourism, and investment, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, has unveiled the Motherland 2025 initiative in collaboration with Discover Motherland Africa.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, during the official launch event held at the Abuja Continental Hotel on Monday.

The Motherland 2025 initiative is designed to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage while reconnecting the global African diaspora with their roots. The project aims to transform Nigeria into a premier destination for cultural exploration, economic investment, and tourism, aligning with the Federal Ministry’s broader Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere strategy. This long-term vision seeks to leverage Nigeria’s cultural assets, economic potential, and tourism offerings to foster global engagement and sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry announced the development of Diaspora City, a state-of-the-art tourism and investment hub tailored to the needs of the diaspora community. The city will serve as a vibrant space for diaspora members to invest, reconnect with their heritage, and contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic growth.

Minister Musawa emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “Motherland is a homecoming. It is a journey. It is a commitment. This December, we invite the global diaspora to experience Nigeria like never before—not as visitors, but as active participants in a redefined vision of tourism. Over seven unforgettable days, attendees will be immersed in Nigeria’s rich traditions, vibrant history, and dynamic progress.”

To further engage the public, the Ministry launched the See Motherland Through Your Eyes competition, which invites participants to capture and share Nigeria’s diverse landscapes, communities, and traditions through visual storytelling. The competition aims to highlight the nation’s cultural richness and foster a deeper connection between Nigerians and the global diaspora.

The Minister also called for robust collaboration among government agencies, private sector stakeholders, cultural institutions, and development organizations to ensure the success of Motherland 2025. “The success of this initiative hinges on strong partnerships. We invite policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders to join us in shaping Nigeria’s tourism, creative economy, and investment landscape,” she added.

In her opening remarks, Chidimma Nwankwo, Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa, described the initiative as the beginning of a transformative movement. “This is not just about reconnecting the Nigerian diaspora to their roots; it is about unlocking investment opportunities, fostering cultural pride, and building a future filled with promise. Motherland 2025 will significantly impact Nigeria’s economic fabric and provide a platform for emerging talents from all 36 states,” she said.

The Motherland 2025 initiative represents a bold step toward repositioning Nigeria as a global cultural and economic powerhouse. By bridging the gap between the diaspora and their homeland, the project aims to drive sustainable development, celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity, and create lasting opportunities for future generations.

The event concluded with a call to action for stakeholders to join hands in making Motherland 2025 a resounding success, setting the stage for a new era of cultural and economic renaissance in Nigeria.