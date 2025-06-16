 FG Moves To Resolve Dispute With Embassies Through Diplomatic Channels Amid N3.6bn Debt

The Federal Government has commenced last-minute diplomatic engagements with foreign embassies over a N3.6 billion backlog in ground rent payments for properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that the issue would be handled through official diplomatic procedures. “The ministry will take up the matter with FCTA and it will be addressed via diplomatic channels,” said Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the ministry.

This development comes amid reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) may initiate enforcement actions including the possible sealing of 34 embassies over unpaid ground rents dating back to 2014.

In a recent public notice, the FCTA disclosed that multiple embassies collectively owe over N3.6bn. The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier directed the enforcement of recovery measures across nearly 4,800 properties over long-standing non-compliance. However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened, granting a two-week grace period for defaulters to settle their dues.

According to the Director of Lands at the FCTA, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the defaulting diplomatic missions are also expected to pay additional penalties ranging from N2 million to N3 million, depending on the location of their properties.

Among the embassies listed are those of Ghana (N5,950), Thailand (N5,350), Côte d’Ivoire (N5,500), Russian Federation (N1,100), Philippines (N5,950), Royal Netherlands (N5,950), Turkey (N3,350), and Guinea (N5,950). Other missions named include Ireland (N500), Uganda (N5,950), Iraq (N550), Zambia (N1,189,990), and Tanzania (N6,000).

Also featured are the embassies of Germany (N1,000), Democratic Republic of Congo (N5,950), Venezuela (N459,055), Korea (N5,950), and Trinidad and Tobago (N500). Egypt (N5,950), Chad (N5,950), Sierra Leone (N5,900), India (N150), Sudan (N5,950), Niger Republic (N500), and Kenya (N5,950) were also named.

Further down the list are Zimbabwe (N500), Ethiopia (N5,950), Indonesia’s Defence Attaché (N1,718,211), the European Union Delegation (N1,500), Switzerland (N5,950), Saudi Arabia (N5,950), China’s Economic and Commercial Office (N12,000), South Africa (N4,950), and Equatorial Guinea (N1,137,240).

However, several embassies have disputed their inclusion, describing the publication as inaccurate or misleading. The Russian Embassy denied owing any rent, while Turkey attributed its inclusion to a potential administrative error. The German Embassy stated it had not received any official demand notice, and the DRC Embassy confirmed that its payments were up to date, assuring the public of uninterrupted operations.

Similarly, the Ghana High Commission acknowledged the report but clarified that it had not been formally notified and would liaise with the Foreign Affairs Ministry for further clarification.