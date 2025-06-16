Iranian Missile Strikes Kill Five, Injure 92 In Israel — Magen

At least five people have been confirmed dead and 92 others wounded following a fresh wave of Iranian missile strikes on Israel, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service.

The strikes, which hit four locations across central Israel in the early hours of Monday, claimed the lives of two women and two men, all reportedly in their 70s, as well as one additional casualty.

In a statement, the MDA disclosed that its teams had evacuated 92 injured persons to nearby hospitals. Among the injured is a 30-year-old woman who sustained severe facial injuries. Six others were reported to be in moderate condition, while 85 sustained minor injuries.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at two of the targeted locations, the agency said.

The attack comes amid escalating hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv, following Israeli airstrikes on strategic military targets deep within Iranian territory. In response, Iran launched what it described as retaliatory missile barrages against Israeli civilian areas.

Reacting to the development, Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned that Iran’s civilian population would “pay the price” for any aggression against Israeli citizens.

The rising tensions between the two Middle Eastern rivals continue to spark international concern over the potential for a wider regional conflict.

Source: AFP