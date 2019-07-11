FG Feeds 9.8 million School Children Daily – Presidency

Under the scheme, school children in over 53,000 public primary schools are fed with one free, nutritious meal a day, while it has engaged over 106,000 cooks in the 32 states.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, last night explained that the government targets to reach over 12 million pupils in all the 36 states and the FCT in the second term of the administration.

In the same vein, the Government said it had commenced distribution of alluminium bowls and spoons for pupils in public primary schools in six states currently benefiting from the feeding Programme.

Under the first phase of the distribution, over 2.4 million bowls and spoons would be distributed in Plateau State (314,082), Adamawa (182,144), Kaduna (834,130), Katsina (742, 689), Oyo (199, 922), Delta (136, 710) and Ebonyi (73, 513).