FG Disburses N4.7bn In First Phase Of TVET Stipends To Trainees And Centres

The Federal Government has released N4.7 billion as the first tranche of stipends to trainees and accredited centres under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) skills development programme.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the development on Thursday via his official X handle, marking a significant milestone in the nationwide rollout of the initiative, which commenced in May. The programme forms part of the government’s drive to expand youth skills training, reduce unemployment and strengthen Nigeria’s technical workforce.

‘A major milestone’ — Education Minister

Dr Alausa said the disbursement represents the first round of direct financial support to thousands of beneficiaries under the Federal Ministry of Education’s TVET scheme. According to him, over 42,000 fully registered trainees and more than 600 independent training centres have now received payments.

“We have begun the first round of direct payments to trainees and training centres across the country,” he said.

“Over 42,000 fully registered students have now received their monthly N22,500 stipend for upkeep and transportation. More than 600 independent training centres have also been paid for the skills training they provide, ensuring quality and continuity.”

The Minister noted that the initial disbursement is only the beginning of a broader rollout and demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through practical, job-creating skills.

He added that the initiative aligns with the President’s directive for immediate implementation of skills-based empowerment programmes, saying the scheme has rapidly progressed from registration to hands-on training.

Ahead of the rollout, the Federal Ministry of Education invited vocational training centres, enterprise institutions and master-craft practitioners to apply for accreditation to enable them to receive government funding for candidate training under the TVET programme.

Accreditation requirements included registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), use of an NSQ-based curriculum, adequate workshop and practical facilities, a minimum instructor-to-student ratio, and the presence of qualified assessors and quality-assurance officers.

The structure of the programme provides that 80 per cent of the curriculum focuses on practical, hands-on learning while 20 per cent covers classroom-based theory. Within one week of the TVET portal going live, more than 90,000 applications were recorded.

Participation in the entrance examination rose significantly, climbing from 7,547 candidates in 2024 to 30,000 in 2025—an increase of nearly 300 per cent.

As part of the programme’s evolution, the Ministry also introduced an artisan-led mentorship model across 38 upgraded technical colleges, allowing experienced craftsmen and artisans to guide trainees through real-world skills acquisition.