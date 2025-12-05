LCCI Elects Leye Kupoluyi As President, Chairman Of Council

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has elected Mr Leye Kupoluyi as its new President and Chairman of Council. His emergence was announced on Thursday by the Director-General of the chamber, Dr Chinyere Almona, during LCCI’s 137th Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

Kupoluyi succeeds Mr Gabriel Idahosa, whose tenure was marked by significant contributions to private-sector advocacy and economic policy reform.

Dr Almona described the newly elected President as an accomplished professional with an outstanding track record in engineering services, trade promotion, and industrial development. She noted that his election reflects the chamber’s confidence in his steadfast commitment to its mission and values.

“We are delighted to welcome Engr. Kupoluyi as President of the LCCI,” she said. “As a council member and key officer of the chamber, he has consistently contributed his expertise and provided valuable insights during strategic deliberations. We are confident that his presidency will further strengthen the chamber’s role as a leading advocate for sound business policies and practices, while advancing the interests of our members and the wider business community.”

Kupoluyi brings over 40 years of professional experience across engineering, project management, and executive leadership. He has served as Managing Director of Universal Power Systems Nigeria Limited since November 1994.

Before this, he held several senior positions including General Manager at Witt + Busch Limited (1988–1994), Project Manager at Honeywell Enterprises Limited (1986–1988), and earlier roles as Senior Engineer and Service Manager at Witt + Busch. He began his career in 1979 as an Engineer at the Ministry of Communications in Ilorin, Kwara State.

His wealth of experience, analysts say, positions him to steer the chamber’s strategic engagements, deepen its policy influence, and strengthen its advocacy for a more competitive business environment.

Founded in 1888, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is Nigeria’s oldest and one of its most influential private-sector organisations. It provides a platform for business leaders to collaborate, engage the government on policy issues, and promote trade and industrial growth.

The chamber also supports small and medium-sized enterprises through capacity-building initiatives, advisory services, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering sustainable business development.