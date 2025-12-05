2025 Congress Of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners’ Annual Workshop

The Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) is pleased to announce its 2025 Annual Workshop, themed “Empowering Host Communities through Strategic Partnerships.” The event will take place on December 10, 2025, at Rockview Hotel Apapa, Lagos.

This year’s workshop brings together esteemed guests, industry experts, and maritime stakeholders to explore innovative strategies for enhancing the capacity of host communities and promoting sustainable development in the maritime sector.

The Royal Father of the event, Oba Oyekunle Amodu Tijani Oluwa, the Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, Lagos, will grace the occasion, setting the tone for a productive and insightful discussion.

The Keynote Speaker, Hon. Dr. Kalejaiye A. Paul, will deliver a thought-provoking presentation on the importance of strategic partnerships in empowering host communities. Dr. Eugene Nweke, Guest Speaker, will share his expertise on best practices for fostering collaborative relationships between industry stakeholders and host communities.

Special Chief Guests of Honour include Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly; Special Chief Hosts Hon. Sabur Oluwa, Member, Lagos State House of Assembly; Hon. Lookmon Olumoh, Lagos State House of Assembly; and Chief Host Hon. Olalekan Olu Akindipe, Executive Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government.

Other distinguished guests include Dr. Azeez Mustapha, Metu Augustine Ejike Esq, Chief Amb. (Dr.) Afam Chukwuma, Nze Chidiogo Okpara, etc.

The workshop promises to be a significant platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, and is expected to attract a diverse range of participants from the maritime industry, government agencies, and host communities.