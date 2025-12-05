Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 5th December 2025

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1465.00 per $1 on Friday, December 5th , 2025. The naira traded as high as 1446.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1475 and buy at ₦1465 on thursday 4th December, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1475 Buying Rate ₦1465

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1450 Lowest Rate ₦1446

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.