FG Budgets N1 billion to Fight Disease Outbreak

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that two per cent of the basic healthcare provision, amounting to about N1 billion, has been set aside to combat outbreak of diseases in the country.

Adewole made this known on Monday during the Private Sector Roundtable on Health Security in Nigeria, organised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Private Sector Alliance of Nigeria held on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the Alliance for Epidemic Preparedness and Response aimed at developing a formal structure for the private sector to support the Nigerian government through the NCDC, in the prevention, preparedness, detection, response and control of outbreaks in Nigeria.

Speaking on the new initiative, Adewole said, “The alliance is of strategic importance to us because we want to benefit from the efficiency of the result -oriented approach and the resources available in the private sector. That is why we have decided that the ministry partner with them for better healthcare delivery to the people. We know the government cannot do it alone. So, partnering relevant stakeholders will really help us to make this country safe.” The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in his presentation said that Nigeria required the sum of N4bn to tackle infectious diseases.

“This does not mean that all the funds must come from government. The private sector has a role to play, too. There is a need for financial assistance in critical segments for combating infectious diseases, such as infrastructure and equipment, emergency stockpile, technology and innovation segment, capacity development, advocacy and community engagement,” he added.

Ihekweazu, therefore, challenged all relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the government to ensure that Nigerians get the best in terms of quality health care delivery.

Corroborating the previous speakers, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Olajide Idris, noted that the country’s health sector would benefit greatly if the public and private collaborate.

He said, “There must be a structure in place that involves everybody. The private sector has the needed resources, if the public sector can partner them, the system will be better for it. This is what we have today. It is very key, urgently needed and the earlier we start, the better for us.”