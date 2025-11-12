FG Urges Aviation Operators To Strengthen Financial Transparency

The Federal Government has called on aviation operators to strengthen transparency and adopt responsible financial practices in their operations. This directive aligns with Nigeria’s implementation of the Cape Town Convention.

At a recent aviation forum, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development emphasized that clear disclosure of financial and ownership arrangements is critical for safe and sustainable industry growth.

The Minister of Aviation highlighted that Nigeria’s compliance with international aviation financing standards has improved. He urged operators to adopt best practices and clean up internal systems to enhance investor confidence.

Financial experts note that improved transparency could reduce disputes over aircraft financing and regulatory penalties. They also see it as a step toward positioning Nigeria as a competitive regional aviation hub.