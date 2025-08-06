Aviation Stakeholders Set To Convene For High-Level Financing Summit

The 29th Annual Conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is scheduled to hold this Thursday in Lagos, with a sharp focus on aviation financing in Nigeria.

Themed ‘Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities, and Prospects’, the conference will bring together top industry stakeholders, policymakers, and financial experts for in-depth discussions on sustainable funding models for the sector.

In a statement, Conference Committee Chairman Wole Shadare confirmed that renowned economist and Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, will deliver a keynote address. Rewane is expected to provide macroeconomic insights and outline strategies for attracting sustainable investments into the aviation space.

Also expected to deliver a keynote is aviation economist Dr. Gabriel Olowo, who will speak on air transport economics and industry dynamics.

The conference will feature the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, as Special Guest of Honour, while the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, will deliver a goodwill message on behalf of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Gbenga Alade, will also be in attendance.

A high-powered panel discussion will include industry experts such as Dr. Alex Nwuba, Chairman of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association; Mr. Chris Aligbe, former General Manager of Nigeria Airways; Dr. Thomas Ogungbangbe, CEO of CITA Energies Ltd; and Capt. Roland Iyayi, CEO of TopBrass Aviation, among others.

The event is poised to deliver actionable recommendations for boosting investor confidence, strengthening policy frameworks, and unlocking new funding channels for Nigeria’s aviation sector.