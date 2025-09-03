NCAA Urges EFCC to Tackle Fraud in Aviation Sector

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), led by Director General Captain Chris Najomo, visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, in Abuja on Tuesday, to urge intensified action against fraud and economic crimes in the aviation industry, according to a statement on the EFCC’s official X handle.

Najomo highlighted fraudulent practices threatening safety oversight and transparency, particularly in high-value transactions like aircraft purchases, leasing, foreign maintenance contracts, and safety infrastructure procurement. He accused some operators of under-reporting revenues, manipulating ticketing systems, and diverting funds, which hampers the NCAA’s regulatory capacity. He also flagged illegal charter operations disguised as private flights, involving unregulated financial flows.

To address these issues, Najomo proposed joint initiatives, including training NCAA staff to detect financial irregularities, conducting sensitisation workshops, and sharing intelligence to enhance oversight. He stressed the need for EFCC’s intervention to investigate suspected cases of deliberate fund withholding, diversion, or misappropriation.

Olukoyede welcomed the collaboration, pledging that senior EFCC officers would work with the NCAA to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding for joint investigations, intelligence sharing, and compliance monitoring. He noted the EFCC’s focus on money laundering in aviation, particularly through chartered services, and affirmed their commitment to achieving results.