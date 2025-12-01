CDCFIB Releases Full List Of Physical Verification Centres For 2025 Recruitment Screening

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the official physical verification centres for candidates shortlisted in the 2025 recruitment exercise across the country.

The release follows last month’s computer-based tests for applicants seeking positions in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The board confirmed that the names of successful applicants for physical screening and documentation would be published between Monday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 3.

According to CDCFIB, the physical verification stage is crucial, as candidates’ identities, credentials and physical fitness levels will be thoroughly examined before progressing to the final recruitment phase.

The Tribune reported on Monday that screening centres have been approved for all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Candidates shortlisted for the exercise must appear at their designated venues for mandatory verification.

Below is the full list of CDCFIB-approved physical screening centres for the 2025 recruitment:

LIST OF APPROVED VERIFICATION CENTRES

ABIA

NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia

ADAMAWA

NIS State Command, Adamawa

AKWA IBOM

NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo

ANAMBRA

NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka

BAUCHI

NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi

BAYELSA

NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa

BENUE

NIS State Command, Makurdi

BORNO

NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri

CROSS RIVER STATE

NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar

DELTA STATE

NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba

EBONYI

NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki

ENUGU

Correctional Training Service, Enugu

EDO

NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City

EKITI

NCoS State Command, Fayose Estate, Off Ado Road, Ado Ekiti

GOMBE

NIS State Command, Gombe

IMO

Correctional Armed Squad Training School, Onitsha Road, By Assumpta Press Junction, Irete–Owerri

JIGAWA

NCoS State Command, Along Takur Site, Dutse

KADUNA (Two Centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa

Centre 2: Correctional Training School, Independence Way

KANO (Two Centres)

Centre 1: Immigration Training School, Kano

Centre 2: NCoS State Command, No. 1 Mission Road, Bompai, Nasarawa

KATSINA

NCoS State Command, Room 41, Dandagoro, Near Mega Filling Station, Federal Secretariat

KEBBI

Correctional Training College, Birnin Kebbi

KOGI

NIS State Command, Lokoja

KWARA

NCoS State Command, Behind Old Herald Newspapers Office, Flower Garden Area, Ilorin

LAGOS (Three Centres)

Centre 1: Correctional Training College, Kirikiri, Apapa

Centre 2: NIS Zonal Headquarters, Old Secretariat Road, GRA–Ikeja

Centre 3: Federal Fire Service Training School, Western Avenue, Ojuelegba

NASARAWA

NIS State Command, Nasarawa

NIGER

NSCDC Zonal Office, Old State Secretariat Complex, Minna

OGUN

NSCDC College of Security Management, Abeokuta

ONDO

NCoS State Command, Opposite NDELA Office, Alagbaka, Akure

OSUN

NCoS State Command, Adjacent Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo

OYO

NCoS State Command, Opp. State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan

PLATEAU

Civil Defence Command and Staff College, Jos

RIVERS

Immigration Training School, Ahoada

SOKOTO

Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto

TARABA

NCoS State Command, Off Specialist Hospital Road, Jalingo

YOBE

NSCDC State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Damaturu

ZAMFARA

NCoS State Command, Temporary Office Malam Yahaya, Federal Secretariat Complex, Gusau

FCT (Four Centres)

Centre 1: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Hall, NCoS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 2: Mohammad Babandede Conference Hall, NIS HQ, Airport Road

Centre 3: FFS FCT Command, Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station

Centre 4: Dr Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC Headquarters, Airport Road