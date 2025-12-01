CDCFIB Releases Full List Of Physical Verification Centres For 2025 Recruitment Screening

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the official physical verification centres for candidates shortlisted in the 2025 recruitment exercise across the country.
The release follows last month’s computer-based tests for applicants seeking positions in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The board confirmed that the names of successful applicants for physical screening and documentation would be published between Monday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 3.
According to CDCFIB, the physical verification stage is crucial, as candidates’ identities, credentials and physical fitness levels will be thoroughly examined before progressing to the final recruitment phase.
The Tribune reported on Monday that screening centres have been approved for all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Candidates shortlisted for the exercise must appear at their designated venues for mandatory verification.
Below is the full list of CDCFIB-approved physical screening centres for the 2025 recruitment:
LIST OF APPROVED VERIFICATION CENTRES
ABIA
NCoS State Command, Along Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Mgbarakuma Ubakala, Umuahia
ADAMAWA
NIS State Command, Adamawa
AKWA IBOM
NCoS State Command, Plot 11, Block C, Attan Offot, Uyo
ANAMBRA
NCoS State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Awka
BAUCHI
NCoS Zonal Office, Bauchi
BAYELSA
NCoS State Command, Capt. Amangala Street, Ovom, Yenagoa
BENUE
NIS State Command, Makurdi
BORNO
NCoS State Command, Baga Road, Maiduguri
CROSS RIVER STATE
NCoS State Command, Murtala Muhammed Highway, 11/11 Bus Stop, Calabar
DELTA STATE
NCoS State Command, Km 6 Asaba–Benin Expressway, Asaba
EBONYI
NCoS State Command, No. 21 Nnorom Street, Mile 50, Abakaliki
ENUGU
Correctional Training Service, Enugu
EDO
NCoS State Command, Reservation Road, Off Sapele Road, Benin City
EKITI
NCoS State Command, Fayose Estate, Off Ado Road, Ado Ekiti
GOMBE
NIS State Command, Gombe
IMO
Correctional Armed Squad Training School, Onitsha Road, By Assumpta Press Junction, Irete–Owerri
JIGAWA
NCoS State Command, Along Takur Site, Dutse
KADUNA (Two Centres)
Centre 1: Correctional Service Staff College, Barnawa
Centre 2: Correctional Training School, Independence Way
KANO (Two Centres)
Centre 1: Immigration Training School, Kano
Centre 2: NCoS State Command, No. 1 Mission Road, Bompai, Nasarawa
KATSINA
NCoS State Command, Room 41, Dandagoro, Near Mega Filling Station, Federal Secretariat
KEBBI
Correctional Training College, Birnin Kebbi
KOGI
NIS State Command, Lokoja
KWARA
NCoS State Command, Behind Old Herald Newspapers Office, Flower Garden Area, Ilorin
LAGOS (Three Centres)
Centre 1: Correctional Training College, Kirikiri, Apapa
Centre 2: NIS Zonal Headquarters, Old Secretariat Road, GRA–Ikeja
Centre 3: Federal Fire Service Training School, Western Avenue, Ojuelegba
NASARAWA
NIS State Command, Nasarawa
NIGER
NSCDC Zonal Office, Old State Secretariat Complex, Minna
OGUN
NSCDC College of Security Management, Abeokuta
ONDO
NCoS State Command, Opposite NDELA Office, Alagbaka, Akure
OSUN
NCoS State Command, Adjacent Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo
OYO
NCoS State Command, Opp. State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan
PLATEAU
Civil Defence Command and Staff College, Jos
RIVERS
Immigration Training School, Ahoada
SOKOTO
Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto
TARABA
NCoS State Command, Off Specialist Hospital Road, Jalingo
YOBE
NSCDC State Command, Federal Secretariat Complex, Damaturu
ZAMFARA
NCoS State Command, Temporary Office Malam Yahaya, Federal Secretariat Complex, Gusau
FCT (Four Centres)
Centre 1: Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Hall, NCoS HQ, Airport Road
Centre 2: Mohammad Babandede Conference Hall, NIS HQ, Airport Road
Centre 3: FFS FCT Command, Kubwa Metropolitan Fire Station
Centre 4: Dr Ade Abolurin Auditorium, NSCDC Headquarters, Airport Road