FG Approves N47 Billion for Road Projects

The Federal Government (FG) has approved N47 billion for three road projects in the country.

This Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, revealed this after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

Fashola said the road projects include Baban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau State at the cost of N19.2bn, Lagos- Ota- Abeokuta road for N22bn and Enugu – Port Harcourt road, the Aba section for N6.309bn.

“The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing got approval for three memos. One was for Baban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau state for the contraction of 44.625 kilometres for N19.392 billion.

“The second was for Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road (that is) 81 kilometres long. That road was first awarded in the year 2000 and it has since been left uncompleted because there were no budgetary provisions for it. This administration is trying to move this contractor to site stated the revision of the rate.

“So the revised rates were brought to council today and a revision of N22 billion was approved for the 81 kilometres road, bringing the total contract price to N56.701 billion.

“The third approval was for section four of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, the part between Abia and Port Harcourt, particularly in Port Harcourt that has been problematic and has failed severally.

“We have a contractor there but we needed to change the design because of the stormwater drainage needs and the high water tables there, so that the road does not fail. So that requires a revision of the scope of work to include retaining side lanes and also drainage facilities in the sum of N6.309 billion,” Fashola said.