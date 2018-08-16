FG Appoints Kemi Adeosun as Chairman of NBET

The Nigerian government has reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) with Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, as the new chairman.

The Director of Information, Ministry of Finance, Hassan Dodo, announced the development in a statement.

NBET invests in electricity from the generating companies through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and sells the same to the distribution companies through vesting contracts.

Mrs Adeosun’s appointment comes amidst a scandal surrounding her National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how Mrs Adeosun avoided the mandatory youth service upon graduation from the university and instead procured a forged ‘exemption certificate’ contrary to Nigerian laws.

Neither Mrs Adeosun nor President Muhammadu Buhari has commented on the revelation.

Mr Buhari has also ignored calls by Nigerians to take action against the finance minister, despite making anti-corruption his government’s loudest slogan and publicly vowing to punish his aides caught indulging in corrupt acts.

Others that were announced as members of the NBET Board include the Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, as the Vice-Chairman of the Board while the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, will serve as Non-Executive Director.

Other Non-Executive Directors in the NBET Board include Director-General of Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; Director-General of Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze; and the Managing Director of Asset Management Company of Nigeria, Ahmed Kuru.