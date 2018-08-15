US Embassy Shuts Down Visa Services Temporarily For Muslim Holidays

The United State of America has announced that it suspended consular services at its embassy in Abuja due to reasons beyond its control.

“Due to reasons beyond our control we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visas and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open. Please note that consular functions at the U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue,” the embassy explained in a statement following its earlier announcement of closure of the Consular Section until further notice.

The announcement was made on the website of the embassy and shared via its social media accounts. It also announced that Consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue.

“Until further notice, applicants are encouraged to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel. Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the U.S. Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling”

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Eid-el-Kabir and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos (01460 3600 and [email protected]) to discuss their options. Those travelling after August 23 should follow-up with [email protected] to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date”

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance”

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our applicants in Abuja and hope to resume operations after the Eid-El-Kabir holidays,” the message noted.