Top 7 Tips For Pregnant Travelers

Travelling while pregnant could be a no-no for some women. But the truth is you can still travel regardless of the fact that you are pregnant. You simply need to follow these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, to keep you safe and ensure you have a safe trip.

#1: Check With Your Doctor First

Especially for long-distance trips, it might be a good idea to pop in for a quick check and get your doctor’s clearance before you embark on the journey.

#2: Choose Your Destination Wisely

Long-haul flights can be uncomfortable during pregnancy, and there are plenty of great destinations closer to home. Ideally, try to choose somewhere within a two-hour to three-hour flight. It’s much easier to relax and enjoy your holiday when you know that there are good shops and medical facilities nearby. Try not to go too far off the beaten track, and do a little research online before you go.

#3: Plan Ahead

A little forward thinking can help you make the most of your time away. Make a list of all the things you want to take with you, just to be on the safe side. Allow plenty of time for travel. This includes giving yourself regular rest breaks and toilet stops, as well as extra time for any delays. If you are delayed, use it as an extra chance to have a nap or break. Take a travel pillow to help relieve your back on hard chairs, or for use as a headrest if you have a long wait.

#4: Pack Sensibly

Staying comfortable is even more important when you’re pregnant. The right clothes, shoes and accessories can make a real difference. If you’re likely to do lots of walking, take comfortable shoes or trainers. Pack a range of clothes to help you stay cool on hot days and use light layers to stay comfortable when the temperature dips.

#5: Take It Easy

Pregnancy is the perfect excuse to kick back and enjoy some real relaxation. Before your pregnancy, you may have unwound by doing things like adventure activities, non-stop shopping or long sightseeing tours. Now that you’re pregnant, try to take a break from such demanding activities. Getting plenty of rest will help you feel better and give you enough energy to enjoy your holiday to the full.

#6: Appreciate The Food

Travelling is a great chance to try different cuisines and enjoy an even more varied diet. Delicious fruit, freshly-baked bread and spicy dishes are just some of culinary highlights of any holiday. Now you’re pregnant, a few extra precautions will keep you feeling well while you enjoy some local flavours. Eating healthily while you’re away is often easier than at home. Include as many fruits and vegetables as possible

#7: Enjoy The Journey

Whether you’re travelling by car, train, boat or plane, there are a number of easy steps you can take to make your trip more comfortable. Try to do some simple stretches every hour or so to help minimise swelling, heartburn and leg cramps. If possible, get up and wander around every so often. Or if you’re driving, try to take a break at least every hour and a half, and just stretch your limbs for a few minutes before you continue.