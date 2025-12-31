REDAN And Sytemap Partner To Digitise Nigeria’s Real Estate Market

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Sytemap Technologies to digitise property transactions. The partnership, finalized on December 18, 2025, aims to eliminate the systemic fraud and title disputes that have long plagued the Nigerian housing sector.

For decades, the market has struggled with “double selling” and manual record-keeping. Analysts estimate these issues lock up ₦36 trillion in “dead capital” annually.

By moving transactions to a digital foundation, the partners hope to unlock this capital and restore trust for both local buyers and international investors.

The core of the agreement centers on “RightHOME,” a unified digital platform developed to act as a secure infrastructure for the industry. REDAN will facilitate the onboarding of its verified developers onto the system, ensuring that listed properties meet strict ethical and legal standards.

Sytemap will provide the technological backbone, including cloud infrastructure, precise digital mapping, and real-time transaction tracking. The system is designed to create a traceable “audit trail” for every plot of land. This allows buyers to verify boundaries and ownership records before making a payment.

Nnamdi Uba, CEO of Sytemap, stated that the project is about more than technology; it is about providing “dignity and security” for people investing their life savings. He noted that the platform features fraud-prevention architecture that complies with Nigeria’s data protection regulations, making it a “digital fortress” for landowners.

The President of REDAN, HRM Oba Akintoye Adeoye, described the move as a major industry endorsement of digital transformation.

He emphasized that when developers and regulators operate on a trusted platform, it benefits everyone from first-time homeowners to institutional backers. Urban centers like Lagos and Ogun, which report thousands of land fraud cases yearly, are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of this new transparency.

The initiative aims to reduce the massive legal costs and years of litigation often required to resolve property disputes in Nigeria’s courts. The agreement was signed by Sytemap COO Ndifreke Ikokpu and RightHOME Director Cholatte Odunlade-Akeji, with the REDAN President representing the association.