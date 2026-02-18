Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy To Review MTN Group Acquisition Of IHS Towers

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has announced that it is closely monitoring developments surrounding the reported acquisition of IHS Towers by MTN Group, signaling that the transaction will undergo regulatory and policy scrutiny.

In an official statement issued by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, the Ministry acknowledged the strategic implications of the transaction within Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem and affirmed that a comprehensive assessment will be undertaken in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities.

Government Emphasises Sector Stability and Reform Gains

The Ministry highlighted that over the last two years, under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deliberate reforms have been implemented to stabilise and reinforce the telecommunications sector as a central pillar of Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to the statement, policy consistency, regulatory backing, and sustained engagement with telecom operators have been instrumental in restoring investor confidence and strengthening long-term industry viability. Authorities pointed to recent financial disclosures from major telecom operators that show improved profitability, increased capital expenditure on infrastructure, and enhanced operational stability across the sector.

Officials described these outcomes as evidence of the industry’s resilience and the positive impact of ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and improved connectivity nationwide.

Strategic Significance of Telecom Infrastructure

The Ministry underscored that telecommunications infrastructure remains critical to Nigeria’s national security framework, financial services ecosystem, economic development, innovation capacity, and broader social inclusion objectives.

Given the strategic sensitivity of tower infrastructure and network assets, the government stated that any consolidation or structural shifts involving major industry players must align with Nigeria’s broader market development strategy under the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

As a result, the Ministry confirmed it will conduct a thorough evaluation of the proposed acquisition to determine its implications for competition, consumer protection, sector sustainability, and investment security.

Regulatory Collaboration and Consumer Protection

The assessment process, according to the statement, will be carried out in conjunction with appropriate regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with existing telecommunications, competition, and investment laws.

Authorities emphasised that the primary objective of the review is to ensure that any consolidation within the sector preserves fair market dynamics, safeguards consumer interests, protects investor capital, and sustains long-term growth.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining a transparent, stable, and forward-looking regulatory environment that supports innovation while ensuring responsible market conduct.

Commitment to Nigeria’s Digital Economy Vision

The statement concluded by reaffirming government commitment to advancing a robust digital economy framework in Nigeria. Officials stressed that maintaining policy clarity and regulatory certainty remains essential to attracting long-term investment and accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani signed the statement in his capacity as Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Federal Republic of Nigeria.