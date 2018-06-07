Federal High Court Convicts First Bank Chairman,MD for Contempt, in N122 billion Lawsuit

- June 7, 2018
Ibukun Awosika

A Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday convicted Ibukun Awosika, chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, managing director, as well as the bank for contempt.

They were accused of refusing to obey the order of the court, which had ordered them to pay an Ogoni community in Rivers State the sum of N122 billion bond guaranteed by the bank on behalf of Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC).

The N122 billion bond is in respect of the judgment debt against SPDC in an oil spill suit instituted by Ejama community in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

