Federal Government Announces Uniform Prices For Renewed Hope Housing Scheme

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled standard sale prices for housing units under the Renewed Hope Estate Programme, an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development aimed at promoting affordable and equitable homeownership across the country.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, the government confirmed that the new pricing framework will apply uniformly across all states where the estates are being developed.

Under the approved pricing structure, the Ministry announced that a one-bedroom semi-detached bungalow will cost N8.5 million, a two-bedroom unit will be sold for N11.5 million, while a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow will cost N12.5 million.

According to Haiba, the uniform pricing policy was designed to ensure transparency, affordability, and fairness, giving equal access to Nigerians across different income levels and regions.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, emphasized that priority in allocation will be given to low- and middle-income earners, civil servants, private-sector employees with verifiable income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora seeking homeownership in the country.

Supporting this, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several flexible payment options have been introduced to enhance affordability. These include outright payment, mortgage plans, rent-to-own arrangements, and installment payment schemes.

Belgore further revealed that the sale of completed housing units across Nigeria’s northern and southern regions will commence shortly. Interested applicants can apply through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng or obtain forms from the Ministry’s headquarters and field offices nationwide.

Clarifying further, Haiba noted that the approved prices apply solely to Renewed Hope Housing Estates financed directly through the Ministry’s budget. The pricing does not cover Renewed Hope Cities in locations such as Karsana (Abuja), Janguza (Kano), and Ibeju Lekki (Lagos), which are being executed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.