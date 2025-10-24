NBTE Warns Professional Bodies Against Illegal Award of ND, HND Certificates

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has cautioned all professional and examination bodies in Nigeria to desist from the unauthorised conduct and award of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by the NBTE’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, through the board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mrs Fatima Abubakar.

Prof. Bugaje expressed concern over reports of certain professional and examination bodies purporting to design, conduct, and issue ND and HND certificates in various disciplines, describing such actions as illegal and a direct violation of the NBTE Act.

He emphasised that the NBTE remains the sole authority legally empowered under the Federal Government Decree No. 9 of 1977, as amended by Act No. 16 of 1985, to approve, accredit, and regulate all programmes leading to the award of ND and HND certificates in Nigeria.

According to the board, only accredited Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions—such as polytechnics, colleges of health, colleges of agriculture, colleges of nursing sciences, and other specialised institutions that meet approved standards—are authorised to run ND and HND programmes.

“The board will not hesitate to take appropriate regulatory and legal action against any professional or examination body found engaging in such unlawful practices,” the statement added.

The NBTE further advised stakeholders and the general public to ensure strict compliance with the regulations governing technical education in Nigeria, warning that any violation would attract sanctions.

In September, the board reiterated its commitment to sustaining a nationwide clampdown on unaccredited institutions falsely operating as polytechnics, a move aimed at safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s technical education system.