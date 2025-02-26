FCCPC Calls MultiChoice Over Planned Price Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to justify its planned increase in subscription prices, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, released a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, confirming that MultiChoice’s CEO has been ordered to appear before the commission for an investigative hearing on Thursday.

The summons follows concerns over MultiChoice’s repeated unilateral price increases, which consumers and regulatory authorities fear may indicate potential market dominance abuse and anti-competitive behavior.

“Nigerian consumers have repeatedly faced price hikes, and there are concerns that MultiChoice’s pricing strategy in Nigeria differs from its approach in other markets. This raises serious questions about fairness and market abuse,” Ijagwu said.

The FCCPC warned that if MultiChoice fails to provide a satisfactory explanation or is found guilty of violating fair market principles, the commission may impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.

The agency is also engaging with Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription sector regulators to ensure fair competition and consumer protection.

On February 24, MultiChoice announced that from March 1, subscription rates for its services would increase. The company cited the need to continue delivering world-class content through advanced technology as the reason for the price adjustment.

Under the new pricing structure, DStv Compact subscribers will see their monthly fee increase from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, while Compact Plus will rise to ₦30,000. The DStv Premium subscription will now cost ₦44,500. For GOtv users, the basic package will increase from ₦3,600 to ₦3,900, while the GOtv Plus package will go from ₦4,850 to ₦5,800.

As the hearing approaches, consumers are closely watching to see if regulatory actions will lead to a revision of these new rates or impose stricter oversight on pay-TV operators in Nigeria.