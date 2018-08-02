Facebook Launches New Tools to Curb Social Media Addiction

Facebook has announced new tools to tackle social media addiction, available in its app and on Instagram.

Users will now have access to an activity dashboard, a daily reminder and a way to limit notifications to help them control the time they’ are spending online.

The company said it “developed these tools based on collaboration and inspiration from leading mental health experts and organisations” as well as academics and its users.

To access the tools on either app, users need to go to their settings page and on Instagram tapping “Your Activity”, and on Facebook tapping “Your Time on Facebook” to access a dashboard showing them how they have spent their time.

The tools will show how much time users have spent on the app

Facebook stated: “We have a responsibility to help people understand how much time they spend on our platforms so they can better manage their experience.”

The company also added “it’s not just about the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram but how they spend that time”, following reports about social media damaging users’ mental health.

A survey by the charity Scope found that social media sites make almost two-thirds of people feel inadequate about their own life achievements and jealous of others.

A poll by Sky Data last week revealed that just 1% of people believe that platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram make bullying less of a problem among children.

“It’s our responsibility to talk openly about how time online impacts people – and we take that responsibility seriously,” stated Facebook.

“These new tools are an important first step, and we are committed to continuing our work to foster safe, kind and supportive communities for everyone.”