Facebook Authorized $10 million per year for Mark Zuckerberg, Family Security

Facebook approved a $10 million annual pre-tax allowance to amplify security for CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his family.

The allowance, announced in an SEC filing on Thursday, increases Facebook’s security spend on Zuckerberg from $7.3 million last year.

“This allowance will be in addition to the continued funding of Mr. Zuckerberg’s overall security program to cover the costs of security personnel for his protection; the procurement, installation, and maintenance of certain required security measures for his residences; and the usage of private aircraft for personal travel,” Facebook wrote in a filing.

Facebook disclosed it would pay Zuckerberg the allowance, which he can use to pay for security personnel, equipment, services, residential improvements and more.

The cost of Mark Zuckerberg's security expenses has come under scrutiny.

The social media company said it took into account Zuckerberg’s “position and importance to Facebook,” as well as his salary, which was just $1 last year.

“The Committee believes that this allowance, together with the costs of Mr. Zuckerberg’s existing overall security program, are appropriate and necessary under the circumstances,” the SEC filing said.

Zuckerberg’s personal security budget has been climbing throughout the years from $4.2 million in 2015, according to a proxy statement, filed in April.

COO Sheryl Sandberg also has an authorized security program, which amounted to $2.7 million last year.

