Fresh FM: Oyo State Government Mends Fences with Yinka Ayefele

The Oyo state government has held a reconciliation meeting where it constituted a committee to resolve crisis generated by the demolition of the Music House belonging to popular musician, Yinka Ayefele.

The committee, comprising of government official and some workers of Fresh FM station, including Ayefele, has commenced the process.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi set up the committee at the meeting with the popular musician in his office on Thursday in Ibadan.

Ayefele in company with some of his workers arrived at the Governor’s Office at about 11.30 am for the meeting.

The governor said the demolition exercise was neither a witch-hunt nor politically motivated, insisting it was due to contravention of the state ’s property laws.

Ajimobi described Ayefele as a good man and a responsible citizen, stressing that the next step was to find a compassionate means of resolving the issue.

He also urged Ayefele to ensure that his radio station embraced ethical reportage of the issue.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was at the Governor’s Office in company with some monarchs, also pleaded with the governor to resolve the impasse.

Earlier, Ayefele had stated that his office responded to all letters forwarded to it by the state government.

He expressed regrets at not being able to see the governor, adding that the emissaries he sent failed to deliver his messages.

Ayefele stated that he remains a law-abiding citizen who is ready to comply with the regulations of the state government.

The meeting, which lasted hours, was later adjourned for another day.