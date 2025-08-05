Exclusive: Chelsea Defender Tosin Adarabioyo Commits International Future To Nigeria

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is poised to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria, SportsBoom.com can exclusively reveal.

England Youth International Mulls Senior Decision

Born in Manchester to Nigerian parents, Adarabioyo has been a prominent figure in England’s youth system, having represented the country at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18, and Under-19 levels.

Despite his involvement at youth level, the 26-year-old has never been capped by the England senior team, leaving the door open for a switch to the Super Eagles.

Nigeria Pushes for Commitment

While still at Fulham, Adarabioyo was reportedly on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) long list. However, at the time, he was not open to receiving a formal call-up, as it was widely believed that his preference was to represent England.

Though the centre-back has previously denied rejecting any offers from Nigeria, he has acknowledged that he is now nearing a final decision on his international future. Sources close to the NFF told SportsBoom that the federation believes it has secured his commitment, barring a last-minute change of heart.

September Cap May Come Too Soon

Nigeria are reportedly eager to cap the Chelsea defender as soon as possible. However, the upcoming September international window may be too soon, as the necessary documentation is still being processed. Adarabioyo joined Chelsea last summer and played a role in their FIFA Club World Cup triumph in the United States.

Visit to Nigeria Influenced Decision

In July, Adarabioyo made his first-ever visit to Nigeria, where he met with senior government officials and NFF representatives. The trip, sources suggest, may have played a crucial role in his decision to represent the West African nation.

Speaking during his visit, Adarabioyo said: “It’s something I still think about (playing for Nigeria). We’ll see in the near future, hopefully, and I’ll start to make a decision. It’s just something that has obviously been a topic for many years now since I’ve become a professional footballer. But again, like I said, we’ll see.”

He also organised a grassroots football tournament during the trip, a gesture aimed at giving back to the community and deepening his connection to his roots.

Should he complete the switch, Adarabioyo will join a growing list of players who represented England at youth level before choosing Nigeria at senior level, including Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Ola Aina. His potential inclusion would further strengthen Nigeria’s defensive options as the Super Eagles gear up for upcoming international fixtures.