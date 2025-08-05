UK Launches 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship Application Round

The United Kingdom has officially opened applications for its prestigious Chevening Scholarships, inviting prospective scholars to apply between August 5 and October 7, 2025. The fully funded scholarship programme offers one-year master’s degrees at leading UK universities to individuals who demonstrate strong leadership potential and a commitment to driving positive change both locally and globally.

In a statement released by the British High Commission in Abuja, Emma Hennessey, Head of the Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), described Chevening as a globally competitive programme that selects only the most outstanding candidates.

“Chevening’s rigorous selection process ensures that those chosen to become Chevening Scholars or Fellows represent the brightest and most driven individuals from across the world,” Hennessey stated.

“Scholars return home equipped with world-class education, global networks, and the confidence to make a meaningful impact — whether in their communities or on the global stage.”

Hennessey encouraged qualified individuals to apply and advised those not yet ready to invest in gaining the experience and leadership skills that will make them competitive in future cycles.

Also speaking, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, urged Nigerian applicants with the passion and potential to become changemakers to seize the opportunity.

“Chevening is more than a scholarship; it’s a gateway to a global network of leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” Montgomery said.

“Whether your interests lie in shaping public policy, launching a business, or addressing global challenges, this scholarship offers a unique platform to develop the knowledge and skills needed to lead change in Nigeria and beyond.”

He highlighted the diversity and achievements of Chevening alumni, who are contributing across sectors and making significant impact in their respective fields.

“If you have the ambition to lead transformative change in your community or country, I strongly encourage you to apply before the October 7 deadline,” he added.

Applications must be submitted online at chevening.org/apply. Interested candidates are also encouraged to consult the detailed application guidance available at chevening.org/guidance to assess their readiness for the competitive process.

Since its inception in 1983, the Chevening programme has supported over 60,000 professionals from more than 160 countries and territories. The scholarship is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and a range of partner organisations.