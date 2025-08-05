Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress With Cash Prizes, Flats, And National Honours After Historic AfroBasket Victory

In a grand show of appreciation for sporting excellence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lavished Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with generous rewards following their monumental fifth consecutive AfroBasket championship win. Each player will receive $100,000, while the 11-member coaching and technical crew will be awarded $50,000 apiece.

The accolades don’t end there—every team member and staff has also been allocated a three-bedroom flat at the Renewed Hope Estate. The monumental announcement was made during a ceremonial reception hosted at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, where Vice President Kashim Shettima represented the President in celebrating the victorious squad.

Accompanied by team officials, D’Tigress were warmly received by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, alongside Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President. The team made their official entrance into the hall at exactly 5:05 pm, to resounding applause and national pride.

The event was graced by top government dignitaries including Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Senator Garba Maidoki, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youths and Sports Development; and Kabiru Amadou, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports.

Their triumphant return comes after a masterclass performance in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where they secured their seventh AfroBasket title, overpowering Mali in the finals with a commanding 78–64 victory at the Palais des Sports de Treichville. This feat not only consolidated their reign as African basketball queens but also earned them qualification to the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup pre-qualifiers.

This reception closely follows a similar event recently hosted by President Tinubu for the Super Falcons, who clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Rabat, Morocco.

Delivering President Tinubu’s speech at the event, Vice President Shettima praised the D’Tigress for uniting the country through their perseverance, dedication, and excellence on the court.

“You are not only our sporting ambassadors but also a beacon of national unity. Your AfroBasket victory is more than just a title—it symbolizes the power of unity, determination, and resilience. You’ve brought home more than a trophy; you’ve brought hope and a renewed spirit to Nigerians,” Shettima declared.

Commending the team’s discipline and resolve, especially during critical moments of the final match, the Vice President described their composure as exemplary.

“You wore the green and white not just with pride but with a sense of purpose. In return, you now wear the crown of African basketball champions for the fifth time in a row. The nation salutes your courage and brilliance,” he stated.

Special mention was made of Coach Rena Wakama, whose leadership has garnered national and continental admiration.

“Coach Rena Wakama represents a new era in Nigerian sports leadership. Her quiet tenacity and strategic excellence have broken barriers and inspired countless young women nationwide. Her recognition as Africa’s best coach is well deserved,” Shettima affirmed.

He also commended Amy Okonkwo, who emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, and Ezinne Kalu, the team’s top scorer in the final. Their contributions were described as pivotal to the team’s collective success and national pride.

Reflecting on the wider significance of Nigerian women in sports, Tinubu’s address emphasized that Nigerian female athletes continue to outperform expectations.

“From the Super Falcons to our record-breaking athletes and now D’Tigress, Nigerian women have never failed to rise to the occasion. Their achievements are proof that with opportunity and preparation, excellence will always shine,” he said.

President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to elevating the Nigerian sports sector, describing it as a crucial pillar for youth empowerment, economic development, education, and national unity.

“Sports is not merely entertainment—it’s infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and most importantly, a tool for empowering our youth,” he emphasized.

The President also acknowledged the pivotal role of the National Sports Commission, led by Mallam Alabi, for its renewed athlete welfare policies, reforms, and grassroots development. Additionally, he credited the Nigerian Basketball Federation, chaired by Malam Ahmadu Musa Kida, for fostering excellence and consistently building world-class teams.

“The visible results we celebrate today are a testament to intentional investments in sports development and strategic leadership. This administration will ensure sustained support for D’Tigress and all sporting heroes who bring glory to Nigeria,” Shettima added.

President Tinubu, through the Vice President, concluded by urging Nigerian youths to draw inspiration from the D’Tigress journey.

“Let your story mirror that of D’Tigress—where discipline, hard work, and belief culminate in greatness. Nigeria belongs to those who dare to dream and work relentlessly to achieve it,” he said.

In closing, Shettima declared the team, coach, and technical crew recipients of national honours as Officers of the Order of the Niger (OON)—one of Nigeria’s highest civilian recognitions. He confirmed the disbursement of $100,000 for each player, $50,000 for each coach and technical team member, and assured further rewards in the pipeline.

“This is what true leadership looks like—acknowledging and rewarding those who have brought pride to our nation. Congratulations once again. May God continue to bless you, bless Nigerian sports, and bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.