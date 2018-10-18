Ex-Nigerian Airways Workers to Receive 50% of Benefits

The Federal Government says it will pay 50 percent of entitlements owed ex-staff of the defunct Nigerian Airways in 2018 and pay the other half next year.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, made the disclosure while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ahmed said that though the formal approval given for payment of the entitlements was N45 billion, due to the paucity of funds, President Muhammadu Buhari, only gave approval for the initial payment of 50 per cent (N22.6 billion).

“We hope in 2019, to pay the balance,” she said.