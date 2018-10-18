National Economic Council to Declare State of Emergency in Education

The National Economic Council is working towards declaring a state of emergency in the nation’s education sector.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the monthly meeting of the council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

All the 36 state governors are members of the council.

Shaibu said a final decision of the matter would be taken at the next council meeting holding in November.

He said the council at its Thursday meeting received an interim report from its ad-hoc committee on the revival of education in Nigeria.

The deputy governor said the committee recommended that all state governors should declare a state of emergency on education.

He said, “It will be implemented so that we have a systematic growth in the education sector.

“It is not going to be one of those documents that will be kept aside. It will be implemented to the letter.

“The state of emergency should go beyond lip service.”