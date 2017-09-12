Euro Slumps by 0.5% Against Rivals

The European Single Currency, Euro on Monday, September 11, depreciated by 0.68 percent at $1.1951.

The fall in the currency came after European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said improved euro zone growth could offset some of the negative effects of the euro’s strength but a persistent exchange rate shock could drag down inflation.

Meanwhile the British Pound Sterling rose to a three-and-a-half-week high against the euro, helped by speculation that the Bank of England may sound more hawkish on interest rates this week in defense of the currency.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.66 percent higher at 91.957.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart, supported by further gains in Canada’s bond yields after the country’s central bank surprised some investors last week by raising interest rates.