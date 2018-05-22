Euro Slides by 0.5% Against Basket of Currencies

Euro Slides by 0.5% Against Basket of Currencies

By
- May 22, 2018
- in COVER, FOREX, NEWSLETTER
75
0

The European Single Currency, euro, on Monday, May 21, fell half a percent on the day to $1.1717, its lowest since late November, as a sell-off in Italian bonds spread to other peripheral bond markets in Europe.

The common currency was also hit after two anti-establishment parties pledged to increase spending in a deal to form a new coalition government.

In the euro’s case, concern over fiscal laxity from a new coalition government in Italy has also weighed on investors’ minds, at a time when expectations of an interest rate increase by the European Central Bank have been pushed back to mid-2019.

“The shift to looser fiscal policy and a less favourable stance towards the EU is reinforcing selling pressures on the euro in the near-term,” MUFG strategists said.

Elsewhere, sterling slumped half a percent to $1.3412, its lowest since Dec. 28, as markets prepared for data this week that may decide whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates at all this year.

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

SOCIETY JOB | Plan International Fresh Job Recruitment (18 Positions)

Plan International is evolving in response to shifts