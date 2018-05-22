Naira Closes at N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Monday, May 21, closed unchanged against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency closed at the rate of N363 against the greenback. Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira exchanged at the rate of N498 and closed at the rate of N445 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

At the Bureau De Change segment, the naira closed at N361.50 to the dollar, while it exchanged at N502 and N428 to the Pound Sterling and Euro, respectively.

The Interbank rate remained stable at its previous rate of N305.85/$, with the CBN’s External reserves recovering slightly by 0.02% to $47.79bn.

The NAFEX rate depreciated by 0.10% to N361.47/$. Rates in the Cash market remained stable atN363.00/$, while rates in the Transfer market appreciated by 0.27% to N365.00/$.