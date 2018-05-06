Etihad Offers Free Hotel Accommodation to Stopover Passengers

United Arab Emirates carrier, Etihad Airways has offered one night free accommodation in Abu Dhabi to all guests travelling in Economy Class from destinations in the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, and stopping over in the nation’s capital.

The offer is valid from May 1, 2018 until 15 September 2018 and the travel period is until 30 September 2018.

The hotels included in the offer are the Radisson Blu on Yas Island and the Yas Island Rotana, the airline disclosed in a statement.

Etihad Airways’ Executive Vice President Commercial, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted to invite guests to experience Abu Dhabi, a city which has so much to offer every type of traveller, especially during a short stopover.

“Five million guest arrivals were recorded in Abu Dhabi in 2017, proving that the emirate continues to attract greater numbers of leisure visitors each year,” he said.