Ethereum Rises Over 4% After Steep Sell-Off as Investors Return

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, staged a strong comeback on Sunday, gaining over 4% in 24 hours after a week of heavy sell pressure that pushed its market capitalization below $400 billion.

Trading volume spiked to $26.4 billion during intraday sessions as ETHUSD rallied past $420 billion in market value, reversing last week’s 9% loss. Ethereum’s 4.28% gain outpaced Bitcoin’s 1.6% rise and the broader crypto market’s 2.18% uptick.

Analysts attributed the rally to renewed investor confidence following bullish exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and an improvement in global liquidity conditions.

Institutional demand strengthened as Ethereum recorded about $3 billion in new weekly inflows, signaling sustained participation from large investors.

The rebound also followed the announcement of a strategic partnership between Mastercard and MetaMask to launch a self-custody crypto payment card. The new solution enables Ethereum users to spend their digital assets at more than 150 million merchants worldwide, bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional banking.

Market observers described the collaboration as a milestone in digital finance integration, potentially accelerating global crypto adoption and stablecoin transactions.

Ethereum’s rebound gained further traction amid broader optimism about fiscal policy developments, including speculation surrounding new economic stimulus measures in the U.S.