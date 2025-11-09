Davido Eyes Movie Debut, Targets Role As Taxi Driver

Nigerian music star Davido recently revealed his ambition to break into acting. He made the disclosure at the 14th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos

During a panel discussion, Davido said he wants to play roles that surprise his audience. He mentioned an idea of portraying a taxi driver — a character far removed from his public persona. He also confirmed plans to produce films in the coming years.

Davido explained that his interest spans acting and production. He said he plans to create movies and series based on real-life African stories. He noted that many global musicians have moved into film and television and he wants to follow that path.

For Nigeria’s creative economy, Davido’s move signals growing convergence between music and film. Artists are increasingly leveraging their brands to build multi-platform entertainment businesses. This trend creates opportunities for investment in talent, production studios and global content distribution.

Observers say the transition from music to film can boost job creation and export potential. If high-profile musicians like Davido succeed in acting and production, they may attract foreign partnerships and help scale the Nigerian film industry.