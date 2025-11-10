Ogun Commissioner Reiterates Call For Tech Investment

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ogun State has called for increased investment in the science and technology sector. He emphasized the role of innovation in driving the state’s future economic growth.

Speaking at a recent event, the commissioner stressed that the world is entering a new era defined by scientific discovery and tech innovation. He noted that states which embrace these trends are succeeding globally.

He highlighted the need for funding and support for research, laboratories, and technical training programs. He added that investing in science and technology would enhance competitiveness, create jobs, and strengthen local industries.

According to the commissioner, government, educational institutions, and private firms must collaborate to unlock opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital manufacturing. He said that younger Nigerians stand to benefit most if skill-development pathways are aligned with future jobs.

He confirmed that the state has begun strategic planning for science and technology infrastructure and will seek partnerships with global innovation hubs and investors.