Ethereum rallies as ETF inflows fuel crypto rebound

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 21, 2026

Key Points

Ethereum jumped more than 11% as renewed institutional demand combined with a broader crypto-market rally

U.S.-listed Ethereum ETFs attracted $189.15 million on August 19, their strongest single-day inflow since October 2025

Treasury buybacks and short-covering strengthened risk appetite while leaving Ethereum technically vulnerable to a correction

Main Story

Ethereum extended its rally as renewed exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand combined with U.S. Treasury liquidity signals and a wave of short-covering across cryptocurrency markets.

Ethereum rose 11.07% to $2,321 in the supplied market data, significantly outperforming Bitcoin’s 6.41% gain. The move came as the U.S. Treasury announced plans to double long-duration bond buybacks to at least $4 billion, a decision that helped push long-term yields lower and improved risk appetite.

The strongest institutional signal came from U.S.-listed Ethereum ETFs, which recorded $189.15 million in net inflows on August 19, their largest single-day inflow since October 2025. August inflows had reached $534.2 million at the time of the report, making the month the strongest for Ethereum ETF flows in 2026.

BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for $122.12 million of the August 19 inflow, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with $36.54 million and Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust with $16.04 million. Together, the three products accounted for about 92% of the day’s inflows.

The Treasury announcement provided the broader macro catalyst. Reuters reported that the intervention followed a bond-market selloff that pushed the 30-year Treasury yield to its highest level since 2007, making the subsequent decline in yields supportive of risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum’s advance was also amplified by leveraged short positions being closed as prices moved higher. The combination of actual ETF demand and forced buying created a sharper move than either factor would have produced independently.

However, the supplied technical data put Ethereum’s daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 82.2, indicating an overbought market. Key support was identified around $2,220–$2,250, while a sustained move above $2,300 would strengthen the case for further gains.

What’s Being Said

“The rally (in crypto) was then fueled by a wave of short-covering, following weeks of extremely narrow trading,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, Chief Market Analyst, FxPro.

Ethereum ETF data showed a sharp return of institutional demand, with $189.15 million entering U.S.-listed products on August 19, according to data reported by BeInCrypto from SoSoValue.

Reuters reported that analysts viewed the Treasury intervention as a positive signal for crypto markets, although the direct support to the bond market was relatively small and could provide only temporary relief.

What’s Next

Investors will watch whether Ethereum ETF inflows continue after the $189.15 million August 19 surge

Treasury buybacks beginning September 9 will provide a fresh test of the liquidity-driven risk-asset rally

Ethereum’s ability to hold the $2,220–$2,250 support zone will be important in determining whether the rally extends or enters a correction

The Bottom Line:

Ethereum’s rally has a stronger institutional foundation than a pure speculative move because ETF inflows are providing genuine demand alongside the short squeeze. However, the sharp price increase and elevated RSI mean the market is increasingly vulnerable to profit-taking if ETF demand or the broader liquidity signal weakens.