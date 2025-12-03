Erling Haaland Sets New Benchmark As Fastest Player To Reach 100 Premier League Goals

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland carved his name even deeper into English football history on Tuesday, becoming the quickest player ever to register 100 Premier League goals — a milestone he reached with astonishing speed and trademark ruthlessness.

The Norwegian international hit the landmark figure during City’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage, bringing a brief period without goals to an abrupt end in emphatic fashion.

Haaland opened the scoring midway through the first half, putting City ahead with a clinical finish. The strike elevated him to the century mark in just 111 league matches, smashing Alan Shearer’s long-standing record. Shearer, who famously represented Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, required 124 appearances to hit the same milestone.

Since arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has relentlessly collected individual records, each one enhancing his reputation as one of the most explosive forwards of his generation. Although he had gone three games without a goal — against Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds — his latest finish was a clear reminder of his destructive instincts inside the penalty area.

The breakthrough began with Jeremy Doku, who drove into the box before cutting the ball back with precision. Haaland took a momentary glance before unleashing a powerful strike from close range, firing from around 12 yards and leaving Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno helpless as the ball rocketed past him.

The goal marked his 15th Premier League strike of the season and his 20th across all competitions.

Among his 100 Premier League goals, Haaland has netted 71 with his formidable left foot, while 17 have come from headers — reinforcing his reputation as a multidimensional finisher.

While Shearer’s iconic all-time Premier League record of 260 goals remains a steep mountain to climb, Haaland’s extraordinary scoring frequency suggests that even the division’s most enduring landmarks may face serious threat in the years ahead.