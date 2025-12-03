Osun Governor Adeleke Resigns From PDP Amid National Leadership Crisis

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing a “current crisis” within the party’s national leadership.

The governor, who was elected on the PDP platform, confirmed his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, addressed to the party chairman in Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, Ede North Local Government Area. “I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect,” Adeleke wrote.

In the letter, Adeleke expressed gratitude for the opportunities the party afforded him, first as Senator for Osun West and subsequently as Governor of Osun State. His spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, later signed a public statement confirming the resignation.

Political analysts describe Adeleke’s exit as one of the most significant resignations in the PDP since internal tensions escalated at the national level. The development is expected to reshape the political landscape in Osun State and could trigger fresh alignments ahead of the 2026 electoral cycle.

The resignation also highlights wider questions regarding the PDP’s cohesion, as several senior members have voiced dissatisfaction with the party’s direction.

Speaking to NigeriaUpdates, political commentator Dr. Kemi Ajayi called the move “a warning signal the party can no longer ignore.” She added, “When serving governors begin to leave, it indicates deeper structural decay within the party.”

Reactions among Osun residents were mixed but largely unsurprised. “The crisis in the PDP has been obvious for months,” said Mukaila Adebisi, a resident of Osogbo. “People expected something like this to happen sooner or later.”

Meanwhile, a senior PDP official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence that the party “will survive the turbulence,” noting ongoing engagements to resolve internal disputes.

What’s Next for Governor Adeleke?

Adeleke has yet to announce his next political move. Analysts suggest several possible paths, including functioning as a neutral governor, operating with an alternative political coalition, or defecting to another major party.

For Osun residents, the immediate concern is whether the resignation will impact governance, budget allocations, and ongoing state projects.