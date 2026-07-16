Eric Trump urges stronger U.S.-Africa economic partnership

Key points

Eric Trump has called for deeper U.S. engagement with Africa.

He said Africa’s economic potential should not be overlooked.

Trump warned that rival global powers would expand their influence if the U.S. disengages.

He said stronger partnerships align with America’s long-term strategic interests.

Main story

Eric Trump has called for stronger economic and strategic engagement between the United States and Africa, saying the continent’s vast economic potential makes it an indispensable partner for America’s long-term global interests.

Trump made the remarks at the Celebrate America 250 event in Washington, D.C., where he responded to calls by Nigerian businessman and President of Belemaoil Group, Tein Jack-Rich, for closer U.S.-Africa cooperation.

He said his extensive travels across Africa had convinced him that the continent possesses enormous untapped opportunities, citing its natural resources, economic prospects and growing importance in global affairs.

Trump warned that the United States risked losing influence on the continent if it failed to deepen its engagement, noting that competing global powers were already expanding their presence across Africa.

According to him, building stronger partnerships with African countries is consistent with President Donald Trump’s vision of advancing America’s strategic and economic interests through enduring international alliances.

He said prioritising America’s interests does not require distancing the country from trusted partners, but rather strengthening relationships that deliver mutual economic and strategic benefits.

Trump also welcomed Africa’s willingness to deepen ties with the United States, describing the continent as an important partner in advancing shared prosperity and long-term development.

His remarks came after Jack-Rich urged Washington to expand access to investment, technology, trade and strategic partnerships, arguing that Nigeria could serve as a gateway for stronger U.S.-Africa economic cooperation.

The issues

The United States and several global powers are seeking stronger economic and strategic partnerships with African countries as competition for trade, investment and geopolitical influence on the continent intensifies.

What’s being said

“If America doesn’t do it, there are other adversaries in the world, and we know exactly who they are that will do it.” — Eric Trump

What’s next

The discussions are expected to reinforce ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-Africa cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy and technology.

Bottom line

Eric Trump’s remarks underscore growing calls in the United States for deeper engagement with Africa as global competition for influence and investment opportunities on the continent intensifies.