Gunmen abduct principal, NECO official, four students during exam in Kogi

Key points

Gunmen attacked Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in Kogi State while students were writing the ongoing NECO examination.

Four students, the school principal and a NECO ad hoc official were abducted during the attack.

Police say one student has been rescued, while security agencies are pursuing the attackers and searching for the remaining victims.

Main Story

Gunmen have abducted a school principal, a National Examinations Council (NECO) ad hoc official and four students during an examination at Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed that the attack occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, while students were writing the ongoing NECO examination.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Salisu Oyiza, said the attackers invaded the school and abducted six people, including four students.

Police and other security agencies subsequently launched a joint search-and-rescue operation to track the assailants and recover the victims.

According to the police, one of the abducted students has been rescued, leaving five victims still in captivity.

The Issues

The attack raises fresh concerns over the security of schools and examination centres, particularly in communities vulnerable to armed attacks.

The abduction occurred while students were sitting a national examination, highlighting the potential disruption insecurity poses to education and the safety of pupils, teachers and examination officials.

It also comes amid wider security concerns in Kogi State following recent attacks and abductions along major roads.

What’s Being Said

“During the incident, four students, the school principal and one NECO ad hoc staff member were abducted by the attackers,” Oyiza said.

She added that a combined team of police personnel and other security agencies immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation.

“So far, one of the abducted students has been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” the police spokesperson said.

Oyiza disclosed that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, the Brigade Commander and the State Security Adviser to the Governor were heading to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

She said the Command would provide further details as additional information is verified.

More Context

The school attack comes days after another security incident along the Ochadamu-Ejule Expressway, where suspected armed men attacked a vehicle conveying a corpse from Lokoja.

The corpse was reportedly that of Federal Road Safety Corps official Augustine Ikwue, who died in Lokoja and was being transported to Otukpo, Benue State, for burial.

Police said armed men attacked the Hummer bus on July 9 and abducted its occupants into the bush.

Security operatives, working with the military, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and community policing personnel, launched a bush-combing and rescue operation.

The abandoned vehicle and casket were recovered, while the corpse was evacuated to Elemona Mortuary, Ejule.

What’s Next

Security agencies are continuing search-and-rescue operations for the school principal, NECO official and three students who remain unaccounted for following the Odo-Ekina attack.

Police say efforts are also underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The Kogi State Police Command is expected to issue a detailed statement as more verified information becomes available.

Bottom Line

The abduction of students and education officials during a NECO examination has intensified concerns over school security in Kogi State. Although one student has been rescued, five victims remain in captivity as security agencies continue operations to track the attackers and secure their release.