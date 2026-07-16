National Museum honours Onyeama N’Eke with permanent exhibition

Key points

The National Museum of Unity, Enugu, has unveiled a permanent exhibition and memorial sculpture in honour of Paramount Chief Onyeama N’Eke.

The exhibition celebrates the late traditional ruler’s contributions to leadership, education, coal mining and cultural development.

Enugu State has pledged to support the preservation of the historic Onyeama Palace as a tourism destination.

Descendants of the late monarch funded the memorial project to preserve his legacy for future generations.

Main story

The National Museum of Unity in Enugu has unveiled a permanent exhibition gallery and memorial sculpture in honour of the late Paramount Chief Onyeama N’Eke, recognising his enduring contributions to traditional leadership, education and the development of colonial-era Enugu.

The exhibition, titled The Legend of Their Era: Chief Onyeama N’Eke, was organised in collaboration with the Murus Association, an organisation representing the descendants of the late traditional ruler.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Curator of the National Museum of Unity, Mr Aloysius Duru, said the decision to immortalise Chief Onyeama followed a detailed assessment of his historical contributions, which met the museum’s criteria for national recognition.

Duru said the late monarch played a significant role in the growth of Enugu’s coal industry by supplying labour to the coal mines during the colonial period, making him one of the most influential figures in the city’s early economic history.

He also highlighted the chief’s advocacy during the colonial era, noting that archival records showed he successfully petitioned the colonial administration, alongside another traditional ruler, for the payment of allowances to paramount chiefs.

According to Duru, Chief Onyeama promoted western education by encouraging the use of English in schools and introducing Catholic missionaries to his kingdom. He also employed educated clerks from Sierra Leone to teach his children, several of whom later attained national prominence.

The curator described the historic Onyeama Palace as an important cultural asset, urging government and community leaders to preserve the site because of its tourism and economic potential.

Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, said the state government would work with the Onyeama family to transform the palace into a recognised heritage and tourism destination.

She described the exhibition as an important step towards preserving Enugu’s cultural history and honouring one of its most distinguished traditional rulers.

Chairman of the Murus Association, Chief Luke Mmamel, said the memorial project was initiated and funded by descendants of Chief Onyeama’s daughters to preserve his legacy for future generations.

He described the late monarch as a visionary leader whose contributions extended beyond traditional governance to education, security and the spread of Christianity in the region.

Another member of the association, Chief Joe Mmamel, said the project began about four years ago and received approval from the relevant federal authorities before the exhibition hall and life-sized sculpture were completed.

He said the exhibition showcases photographs, historical documents and personal artefacts, including the motorcycle presented to Chief Onyeama during his visit to England, alongside records of his contributions to education, healthcare, governance and the development of Enugu’s coal industry.

The issues

Museums and cultural institutions are increasingly documenting the contributions of influential historical figures as part of efforts to preserve Nigeria’s heritage and promote cultural tourism.

What’s being said

“The Onyeama Palace deserves recognition as a heritage and tourism destination.” — Ugochi Madueke, Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

What’s next

The Enugu State Government and the Onyeama family are expected to explore partnerships to preserve the historic palace and develop it into a major cultural and tourism attraction.

Bottom line

The permanent exhibition adds to efforts to preserve the legacy of Chief Onyeama N’Eke while highlighting the importance of protecting Nigeria’s historical sites for education, tourism and cultural development.