Enhancing Nigeria’s Financial Sector: Stanbic IBTC Highly Honoured For Outstanding Performance.

Winning an award is a symbol of recognition for excellence and outstanding performance. It is an honour accorded individuals and organisations for achievements in various fields.

The financial sector is a major driver of the nation’s economy and players in this space are usually benchmarked on indices such as performance in the capital market, customer experience, portfolio growth, the volume of transactions and innovation, among others.

In 2019, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, member of Standard Bank Group and a leading end-to-end financial service provider was recognized by various reputable organizations for its sterling performance and contributions to the nation’s growth and development. The company bagged a total of 21 laurels.

Two subsidiaries of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC won two awards at The Global Wealth and Society Awards West Africa 2019. Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited won The Best Private Bank in Wealth and Society while Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited won The Best Asset/Fund Management Company in Wealth and Society.

At the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Award, Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC was recognised for his stellar performance on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited bagged the Most Innovative Brokerage Firm and Best Stock Broker while Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited won the Most Innovative Fund Management Company in Nigeria. The awards were received at the International Finance Awards 2019.

Three subsidiaries of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC won five laurels at the FMDQ 2019 GOLD Awards.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC won the FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year (Secondary Market Champion) and FMDQ FX Market Liquidity Provider of the year. Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited got the FMDQ Capital Markets Securities Origination (Primary Market Champion) Award, as well as FMDQ Registration Member (Quotations) Award. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited also emerged winner of the Most Active Buy-side Participant in the Fixed Income Market Award.

Similarly, the Group won three awards at the 2019 edition of the Pearl Awards for its contribution to the capital market. Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC emerged winner of the Sectoral Leadership Award (Financial Services – Other Financial Institutions). Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited won the Issuing House of the Year Award and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited won the Stockbroking Firm of the Year Award.

Olufunke Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holding PLC, was recognized as the 2019 All Africa Employee Engagement Professional of the Year at the All Africa Employee Engagement Awards. At this same event, Stanbic IBTC Holdings won the 2019 All Africa Customer and Employee Experience Award, as well as the 2019 All Africa Major Corporate Engagement Company of the Year Award.

The Stanbic IBTC Group reaffirmed its status as the leading employer brand and was adjudged best among peers for outstanding employee engagement strategy at the HR People Magazine Awards 2019. The company won the 2019 Best Learning and Development Strategy Award and 2019 Most Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy Award.

The organisers of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Annual HR Optimisation Awards also honoured the financial powerhouse with two awards, namely the 2019 CIPM Strategic HR Award and 2019 CIPM Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said that winning awards for the company’s performance in Human Resources underlines Stanbic IBTC’s strategy of growing a responsible, disciplined, motivated and highly productive workforce. It also reinforces the company’s strong management and its leadership in the country’s financial services industry.

According to Sanni, being selected for recognition is a call to continually strive to epitomize one of the company’s core values, which is to constantly raise the bar. He said that the organization would continue to up-skill its people and provide them with the most conducive environment, the right tools and adequate incentives to win their commitment as well as grow its people. This is a testament to Stanbic IBTC’s continuous investments in its human capital and the establishment of people-friendly procedures and practices.

For its landmark achievement in providing exciting products and services in the real estate market during the past 12 months, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC won four awards at the Euromoney Real Estate Survey 2019.

The awards include Best Bank, Best Bank Loan Finance, Best Bank Equity Finance and Best Bank Securitisation. The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers also honoured the group with The Outstanding Real Estate Finance (Corporate) Award.

Stanbic IBTC identifies with the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial Community. For this, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited won Best Corporate Governance Company and Best Non-Pension Asset Management Company respectively at the 2019 Global Banking & Finance Awards.

In addition, the financial powerhouse received four awards at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards. The awards are Best Equity House in Africa, Best Syndicated Loan in Africa – Dangote Oil Refinery’s USD3.35bn Loan, Best M & A Deal in Africa – Merger of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (“CCNN”) and Kalambaina Cement Company Limited (“Kalambaina Cement”) and Best follow-on Funding in Africa (mid-cap) – Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC N40bn Rights Issue.

The DealMakers Africa Awards also saw the Group win The Top Financial Adviser in West Africa by Deal Value, Top Financial Adviser in West Africa by Deal Volume and Deal of the Year (West Africa) – Merger of CCNN and Kalambaina Cement.

Other meritorious awards received include Brand Strength Measurement Index at the 2019 Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Leadership Award at the Dale Carnegie, Agro Bank of the Year at the 2019 Nigeria Agriculture Awards and Wealth & Investment Award (Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited) at The Private Wealth Manager, Banker Global Private Banking Award (for the fourth consecutive year).

Best Foreign Investment Bank in Nigeria, Best Debt House in Nigeria, Best Equity House in Nigeria, Best Loan House in Nigeria and Best Broker in Nigeria – Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, were laurels received at the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards.

As Calvin Coolidge said, “no person is ever honoured for what he receives. True honor is the reward for what he gives.” These numerous recognition and awards are certainly borne out of Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to continued growth and contribution to Nigeria’s socio-economic development