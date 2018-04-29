Engineers Should Endeavor to Craete Value, Never Give up- Engr. Gabriel Ogbechie,

Engr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Managing Director and CEO Rainoil Nigeria Limited, has charged 77 inductees into the Nigerian Society of Engineers,NSE, to strive towards adding value by becoming entrepreneurs and not take No for an answer.

Ogbechie gave the charge at the NSE, Lagos Branch, 2018 Annual Public Lecture, Awards and Induction Ceremony in University of Lagos where he spoke on the topic, From Engineering to Entrepreneurship, The Rainoil Story.

The 1987 graduate of Production Engineering from the University of Benin said; “Anything you can do to make your salary, can take the place of your job. People should not be too emotionally attached to the concept of a job. “What you need to be an entrepreneur and be successful as one, is a mindset for success.

This involves having a vision, drive, passion, discipline, dedication and value for customers. As an entrepreneur, don’t take No for an answer, don’t give up at the first or subsequent hurdles.

Acquire skills, be a problem solver, deliver value for money, keep abreast of industry trends by reading newspapers and industry magazines daily.

As a professional in business, have a minimum standard for quality delivery so that you would only attract businesses of repute.”

Emphasizing that engineers can also be successful entrepreneurs, Chairman Lagos Branch, Engr. Johnson Akinwande said; “I have come to realise that one of our greatest tragedies as black people is that we are not in business.

As such, this topic was specially chosen to emphasize the fact that engineers can also be successful as entrepreneurs.

We engineers are seriously concerned about the hopelessness of our youths especially young engineers. They are losing hope in themselves and in our country, hence the lecturer was chosen because he is one of us and has experienced all and has succeeded.

“Graduates of Massachusetts Institute of Technology do not look for jobs, they create jobs. That is what I wish for our old and incoming engineers. My earnest desire is that a time will come when people will say same about Nigerian engineers. We are trying to create engineers with a plus.

We are trying to steer their minds from crossing the Mediterranean. We are trying to propel them to being business minded as opposed to focusing on job hunting.

We are trying to re-orientate them to becoming solution providers.” Giving the inductees pointers on likely business opportunities, Ogbechie disclosed; “Among several other needs, Lagos needs 2.9 million houses to plug the housing deficit, that is 50,000 deficit houses annually, young engineers can key into this.

SMEs account for 46% GDP and they mop up most of the unemployed. Put knowledge above capital because it tells you how best to utilise capital. You are only in business when your income exceeds expenditure.

“The easiest way to raise money is personal savings, people that have money don’t like giving money to people that don’t have money, as such, no matter how small your income, start saving. Never start a business with debt, as it grows you can introduce debt. Bear in mind that turnover is vanity, profit is sanity and cash is king.

Join groups and clubs that help you meet decision makers, people that call the shots.” The ceremony also featured the presentation of awards for meritorious contributions to the nation.

The likes of Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Slot Systems Limited; Engr. Oluwarotimi Fashakin, Executive Director, Operations NIMASA; Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector Yaba College of Technology (first engineer rector); Mr. Abiodun Otunola, MD and CEO Planet Project Limited and Engr. Olu Ogunduyile, MD and CEO Kenol Nigeria Limited, were awarded. Appreciating the award on behalf of the awardees, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo said; “I feel honoured because this society is prestigious.

Engineering should be about creating wealth for the society, it is beyond bolts and nuts. To be an entrepreneur and be successful at it, you need training that can enhance employability. I say this because Nigeria is not looking for degree holders but wealth creators.”